Eight guns recovered at a construction site

By Ssebuliba Samuel…………………..

Police in Kabale has recovered eight old guns buried in Igabiro village Southern division Kabale municipality.

These guns were recovered by people who were digging a foundation for house construction in the home of late James Karambuzi’s home.

According to Elli Matte the kigezi region police spokesperson, these guns must have hidden there, but ballistic experts are still studying them.

He said that no arrest has been made, but investigations are underway to allocate the owners