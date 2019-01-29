Eight arrested over Lugogo bypass attacks

By Ritah Kemigisa

Police have arrested eight suspects who participated in the violate attack of a motorist along the Lugogo bypass.

social media has been awash with pictures of this unidentified man who was allegedly hit with a stone by thugs on Saturday night at Lugogo Bypass traffic lights.

Following this trending picture, many people have also come out to claim having fallen prey to the same thugs along the bypass.

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Fred Enanga says the right are currently detained at Kiira road police station.

Enanga has now advised the general public to remain calm since they have intensified both foot and motorized patrols at all major black spots including Lugogo bypass.