Egypt Air dragged sued for failure to deliver wedding gifts 

By Juliet Kigongo.

A woman has dragged Egypt Air Corporation to the Commercial Court seeking Shillings 50 million in compensation for allegedly failing to deliver wedding gifts worth Shillings 10 million to her client in the USA.

Jackline Ntarutaimana claims she paid the company about Shillings 400,000 as freight charges for a consignment which was to be urgently delivered to her client before April 29, 2016 -the day of the wedding.

Ntarutaimana says that even after the goods were delivered at Entebbe International Airport on April 7, cleared and released for export to New York John F Kennedy Airport,her client did not receive them and to date nothing has been done by the company.

She says that her client terminated her contract and asked her for Shillings 36 million in compensation.

Through her lawyers of Crimson Associated Advocates, Ntarutaimana is seeking recovery of Shillings 50 million as compensation, general damages which she says is the current value of her claim.