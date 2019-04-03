Educationists welcome new Teacher’s Policy

By Damali Mukhaye

Educationists have welcomed the teacher’s policy that was approved by cabinet early this week saying it will wipe out fake teachers from the sector.

Patrick Kaboyo, the Secretary General of the Federation of Non-State Education Institutions says this is the best policy that has been passed since independence since it will streamline the quality of teachers to be employed by government.

Kaboyo adds that the policy was effectively implemented, will help ease monitoring and assessing teacher performance.

The policy is aimed to among other things streamline teachers’ management for better productivity, discipline, retention and motivation.

The policy will also strengthen pre-service and in-service teacher training so as to enhance competence so that they can effectively deliver quality learning outcomes and leadership at all levels of the education cycle.