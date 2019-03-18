Educationists call for research before the removal of A’ level

By Damali Mukhaye.

Educationists have spoken out against the proposal to have the A’ level education scrapped.

The former national council for higher education Executive director Abdul Kasozi early this week urged government to scrap the two-year Advanced Level secondary education, calling it a “waste of resources.”

Kasozi, proposed that the current seven-year primary education be adjusted to eight years, and have students transition to university after completing the four-year Ordinary Level secondary education, like is the case in neighbouring Kenya.

However, speaking to KFM, the Twaweza Uganda country Director Dr Mary Goretti Nakabugo says such an abrupt move would be detrimental, calling for comprehensive research and reform in the entire system