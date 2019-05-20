Educationists attack teachers under UNATU

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Teachers have been asked to choose the right time to press government for their demands to avoid stalling the education syllabus.

This is after the Uganda National Teachers Union announced a sit down strike starting today that government fulfills its promise on their salary enhancement.

Speaking to KFM the executive director Basajjassubi Education Consult, Daniel Ndawula said much as government is blamed for not fulfilling its pledges, teachers must also be considerate.

He says the sit drown strikes have continuously contributed to the failure rate in public schools.

