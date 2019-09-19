Education ministry sets aside 1.6 for tutors recruitment

By Mukhaye Damali.

The ministry of education has earmarked 1.6 billion shillings for recruitment of more tutors in government vocational and technical institutes across the country.

This followed an outcry by the Uganda Allied Health Examinations Board over the inadequate numbers of tutors in most schools, which has partly contributed to the poor performance of candidates.

The state minister of higher education Jonh Chrysestom Muyingo says this challenge has been raised by numerous institutes and the ministry has now liaised with the Education Service Commission to recruit more teachers and a wage bill of 1.6 billion shilling is already available.