Education Minister has directed all schools to stop setting pre-registration tests for candidates

By Damalie Mukhaye:

The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, has directed all schools to stop setting pre-registration tests or examinations for candidates.

Releasing the 2017 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results at the Office of the Prime Minister, the minister vowed to cancel centers of all schools that have been conducting these tests.

She has said no one has a right to stop students from sitting for national examinations on grounds of incompetence saying that all teachers who do so should be deregistered and their names published in the media.

She condemned examination malpractice indicating that she has already caused a draft repeal of the UNEB Act to be put on the cabinet paper with a new law expected to be in place soon.

She says once the law whose draft is yet to be tabled in Parliament is passed, it will enable the Uganda national examination board and the ministry to punish all those involved in any malpractice.

Results of 2,559 pupils have been withheld over malpractice pending investigations.