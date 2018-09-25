Education Minister appeals for for stringent measures against sexual violence in schools

The Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataha Museveni has underscored the need for stringent measures against sexual violence in schools.

The Minsiter is appearing before parliament’s select committee investigating sexual violence.

The committee chaired by Gomba East MP Robinah Rwakoojo was established after a motion by national female youth MP Anna Adeke, calling for investigation into what she called rampant cases of sexual violence in schools, including Universities.

While appearing before the committee Mrs Museveni says that indeed sexual violence remains a challenge in the ministry causing an increase in teenage pregnancy and high rates of school dropouts.

The minister has asked MPs to take the lead in the fight against sexual violence in schools.

The minister argues that given that the problem is wide, it requires a multi-sectoral approach.