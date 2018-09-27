Education cannot make Ugandans rich

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Executive director of the Foods Rights Alliance Agnes Kirabo says an improved education and health system cannot reduce the wide rich-poor gap in Uganda.

According to a recent report by Twaweza, majority of Ugandans believe this gap can be reduced if government improves the quality of education and health care, reduces taxes and regulations on small business and also increase funding for the social nets.

However Kirabo tells KFM that the only way this gap can be reduced if people can control their own lives and finances.

She says this can be achieved through a vibrant agricultural system where majority of Ugandans fall but have unfortunately lost the hope in farming.

Kirabo says the economy now needs artisans who can use their hands to make money and not the educated who are more theoretical.