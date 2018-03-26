Eddy Kenzo wins another international award

By David Kugonza.

Sounds like centuries since Eddy Kenzo won the BET International Viewers’ Award in 2015 that put his artistry work and career on another level. Fast forward to 2018 Ugandan musician Eddy Kenzo has another international award to his name, Wait, not one but two Awards.

First he beat Davido, Wizkid and Diamond Platnumz to the award of the Best African Entertainer at the 36th edition of International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) at a red carpet ceremony which took place in Chicago, USA at Logan Center, then again Kenzo floored rapper Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), athlete Caster Semenya (South Africa), singer Davido (Nigeria), comedian Emmanuella (Nigeria), and singer Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) and emerged winner in the 2018 Kid’s Choice Awards organized by Nickelodeon at the awards ceremony on Saturday 24 March.

Eddy Kenzo now has a BET award an AFRIMA Award, Nigeria Entertainment awards among others.