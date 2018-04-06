Eddy Kenzo calls for gov’t to support support local’s musicians

By Ritah Kemigisa

The famous Sitya Loss singer Edirisa Musuza popularly known as Eddy Kenzo has faulted government for failing to support local’s musicians and the industry at large.

According to Eddy Kenzo the government does not even have an idea of what musicians do and how important the international awards they win can help change the image of the country.

Alluding to his recently won Nickelodeon award, Kenzo says its high time government moves with the global trend by investing in musicians who are now being internationally recognized and not just concentrate on football and athletes.

He is now asking government to give musicians more quality machines like cameras, build professional mastering studios which can reduce on the expenses they incur to travelling abroad.

Eddy Kenzo yesterday donated two of his international awards to the Uganda Museum to act as an inspiration for the young generation.