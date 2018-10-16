ED should 1st account to authority before exit – Lord Mayor

By Damali Mukhaye.

The lord mayor of Kampala has asked the executive director of the authority to first account to the authority before he exits.

This is after Musisi wrote a resignation notice to president Museveni outlining her achievements and pending issues.

Addressing journalists at his office at city hall, lukwago says that he has called for an emergency council sitting to work of out on modalities of handling accountability issue asserting that she should attend it in person.

He says that there are pending issues which she also outlines in her resignation letter asserting that there are unanswered issues on certain markets in Kampala, internal audit reports among others.

He however says that Musisi last attended council in feb 2017 and she has been sending her deputy asserting that this time, she should attend council in person for accountability issue before she exits.

Related Stories……….

Lukwago happy with Musisi’s resignation

M7 received Musisi’s resignation letter – Opondo

Lukwago happy with Musisi’s resignation