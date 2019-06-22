Economy cannot crush – Kasaija

By Moses Kyeyune.

Uganda’s economy will remain afloat as long as the government is in charge, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija has said.

Kasaija has been addressing a gathering of district councilors, government officials and civil society at the ongoing post budget dialogue meeting at Kon Tiki Hotel Hoima.

He says that whereas the country remains heavily indebted, a lot is being done to have favorable balance of payments.

The total public debt captured in the Budget speech stands at 42.7 trillion shillings, in the face of a 40.5 trillion deficit budget.

The economy has also been flagged to be standing at a GDP of 109 trillion shillings.