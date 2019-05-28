Economists welcome creation of new cities

By Ritah kemigisa

Economists have welcomed the creation of new cities in Uganda saying urbanization is the future of Uganda’s development.

Ramathdan Goobi says for growth to take place, there is need to spread and widen the scoop of development by extending services to other regions other than the central city of Kampala.

He adds that creating regional cities is one way of attracting more investors who can put up businesses that can in one way spur growth.

Goobi argues that having more people staying in the villages and not towns has continued to make Uganda grow at a slow rate because the country’s economic activities are concentrated in the central

Cabinet recently approved the creation of 9 cities in a phased manner among them; Fort portal, Jinja, Mbarara, Gulu and Arua which will be effected on 1st July 2020.