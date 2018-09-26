Economic analyst Ramadan Goobi warns Gov’t on splashing money

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Government has been warned about continued splashing of money without accompanies production of good and services.

Currently government has started a policy of giving hard cash to youth in pretext of spurring job creation the recent being 100 million given to youth in Kamwokya yesterday.

However according to Ramadan Goobi an Economic analyst, the ongoing move is dangerous to economy and it’s likely to cause more macro instability

He said that if not stopped, Uganda is likely to suffer from unspeakable inflation.