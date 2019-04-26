EC yet to receive funds to roll out its 2021 road map activities

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The electoral commission is yet to receive the required funds to roll out its 2021 road map activities.

According to the road map and strategic plan launched towards the end of last year, the commission was set to be conducting Demarcation of Constituencies and Electoral Areas and re-organisation of Polling Stations between 17 April to 7 May, 2019

The commission which initially had a budget of 868 bn shillings reduced it to 645 bn but has been allocated only 110 in the next financial year.

Now speaking to Kfm the commission’s spokesperson Jotham Taremwa says while there might be a delay, they are confident that government will soon release the funds to fast track the planned activities