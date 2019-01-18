EC welcomes Kadaga directive on electoral reforms

By Ritah Kemigisa

The Electoral Commission has commended the Speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga for her latest directive on electoral reforms.

Yesterday Kadaga directed the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Ministry to present an update to parliament on Tuesday about the electoral reforms bill before the 2021 general elections.

Kadaga complained that the ministry has for the last two sessions remained silent on the issue and as a result parliament has been accused of ignoring the 2016 Supreme Court directive on carrying out comprehensive electoral reforms.

Now the commission’s deputy spokesman Paul Bukenya says the passing of the electoral reforms bill will go away in helping the commission to effectively plan and implement the roadmap for the success of the election