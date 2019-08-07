EC welcomes government electoral reforms

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The electoral commission is optimistic that the electoral reforms tabled by parliament will help improve the conduct of elections

Government through the attorney general last month tabled 5 electoral reform bills.

Now addressing journalists today, the electoral commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama has said such reforms are aimed at restoring voter confidence and improving the electoral process

He says as a commission, they made their contribution towards the amendments citing the need for a provision in the law to punish candidates who breach electoral guidelines like the time for campaigns.

