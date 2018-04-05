EC to spend 850M on Rukungiri Woman MP by election

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The electoral commission is to spend shillings 850M for the Rukunguri woman MP by election that has been set for 31st May.

This has been revealed by the commission’s director operations Leonard Mwekwah while addressing journalists today together with the deputy chairperson of the commission.

Mwekwah said they have already received part of this money however he declined reveal how much has already been received.

Meanwhile the electoral commission chairperson Aisha Lubega has warned all candidates to observe law and order during the by election and refrain from hate language threatening that it shall not be tolerated.

The seat fell vacant after court of appeal nullified NRMs Winfred Matsiko’s election over voter bribery.