EC to employ more than 190,000 people

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The Uganda electoral commission is set to employ 191,000 personnel in this upcoming electoral process for local council that is scheduled for July this year.

Addressing media today, the chairman electoral commission Justice Simon Byabakama said that over 1000 new villages have been created since last year and this necessitated the need for more electoral officials to man this process.

He said that under this arrangement, each village will be managed by three electoral official bring the number to over 191000 people needed to conduct election in over 60,000 villages now.

He has however said all these have been catered for with the addition funding of 6.2 billion they have just got from government.