EC suspends Bugiri Municipality MP nominations

By Abubaker Kirunda.

The Electoral commission has suspended the nomination exercise for Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament aspirants.

The District returning officer Christine Kunihira said the nominations were scheduled to commence today.

She told journalists that the suspension has been caused by a court case filed by one of the stakeholders contesting the nomination.

Kunihira said the commission is still waiting for communication from court before they can take any further steps.

The election for the MP representing this new Municipality is set for July 10.

By press time, candidates were still picking nomination forms to contest for this seat.

Some of the confirmed candidates include JEEMA’s Asuman Basalirwa, FDC Candidate Eunice Namatende and NRM’s Siraje Lyavala.