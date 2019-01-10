EC still verifying New formation Signatures

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The electoral commission is yet to conclude verification of documents and signatures submitted by Maj Gen Muntu New formation

Gen Muntu towards end of last year embarked on the process of registering his own political party with the Electoral Commission (EC) by submitting the required documents and signatures.

Now speaking to Kfm the commission’s spokesperson Jotham Taremwa says they continue receiving reports from the various districts with verification of signatures undergoing.

He is hopeful that the process will soon be concluded and the public will be informed accordingly

On September 27, while unveiling the New Formation, a consultative forum that is set to transition into a political party, Gen Muntu had expressed confidence that his new party would be launched not later than Christmas time

