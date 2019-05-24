EC speaks out on IPOD summit resolutions

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Electoral Commission has welcomed a proposal for reduction candidates’ nomination fees.

It comes days after the IPOD summit called for a review of the nomination fees to make vying for political offices more affordable and inclusive.

Addressing journalists in Kampala the chairperson of the commission Justice Simon Byabakama however said this was not in their mandate but rather of parliament

He said the commission is ready to effect the change once parliament amends the law.

