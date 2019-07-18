EC releases election road map for Bugweri and Kikuube

By Prossy kisakye.

Electoral commission has set 25thJulyas the polling date for elections of interim district chairpersons in Kikuube and Bugweri districts.

The two new districts were effected on 1st July last year.

According to a statement from the commission’s chairperson Justice Simon Byamukama, the elections will kick off at exactly 9am at the headquarters of the respective districts.

He adds that directly elected district councilors and district women councilors will also be elected at the same day.

Kikuube was curved out of Hoima District while Bugweri was created out of Iganga district.

The commission had earlier announced that similar elections are to be held on the same day in six other newly created districts among them; Moyo, Kazo, Rwampara, Kitagwenda, Madi-Okollo, and Obongi.