EC needs more 8.1 billion for LC 1 election

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Government is seeking for additional Shs 8.1bn for conducting the Village Council election exercise that had been halted by court last year.

While appearing before parliament’s Legal Committee yesterday, members included Mwenge South’s Aston Kajara and Busiro East’s Merdard Sseggona tasked the Electoral Commission team to explain why the election has never been conducted even after court cleared the process.

Kajara said money was passed and given to the commission for election of village councils but nothing has been done, describing it as incompetence.

In response the Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama indicated that the commission needed an additional Shs7bnfor village council elections and anotherShs1.1bn for the bye-elections in different areas.

Earlier parliament had approved 16 billion shillings for elections of Local Council I, II and Women Councils before court stopped the whole process.