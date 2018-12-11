EC need 868.14 billions to conduct 2021 Elections

By Sam Ssebuliba.

The Uganda Electoral commission has announced the grand budget that is required to organise the 2021 general election.

Speaking during the launch of the 2021 general the road map the commission secretary general Sam Rwakojo said that the commission requires a total of 868.14 billions to conduct all elections including for administrative unites.

He however said that that this budget does not include operational costs including wage bills , capital funding and other annual expenses.

He said that factors behind this huge budget is the increase in number of districts from 112 in 2016 to 144 in 2021, while the number of voter will be 19 millions

He has now asked government to avail government to avail funds in a phased manner to enable timely planning