EC meet NMG Uganda managers ahead of 2021 elections, pledges media safety

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Nation media group Uganda has partnered with the electoral commission ahead of the 2021 general elections coverage across the country.

Speaking during the meeting between EC officials and Nation media bosses, the deputy chairperson of the commission Hajjati Aisha Lubega says that all media house should promote balanced coverage of the dirty coming elections and desist from inciting violence.

The Managing director Tony Glencross says that all the Nation media platforms including the television, print,radios and outline platforms have continuously exhibited high level of professionalism in covering the all the elections and it will also apply to the 2021 elections.

The general manager of the editorial Daniel Kalinaki says that the group has put in place the public editor Charles Bichachi who will be handling the complaint from all the stake holders who will feel misrepresented in the elections