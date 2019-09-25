EC maintains Kaabong FDC candidate’s name on ballot paper

By Steven Ariong

The Electoral Commission has maintained the name of the FDC candidate Ms. Judith Adyaka on the ballot paper ahead of tomorrow’s election of the Kaabong District Woman Member of Parliament.

Mr. Julius Ongom the district returning officer Kaabong has confirmed that the photo and full name of Adyaka Judith Nalibe are on the ballot paper.

Mr. Ogwang adds that the electoral commission could not honor Adyaka’s withdrawal from the race because her FDC party did not support it.

Ms.Judith Adyaka and NRM’s Christine Tubo Nakwang are the candidates nominated for Kaabong race. However, Adyaka later wrote the letter to the electoral commission withdrawing from the race, two weeks for the elections date citing lack of financial support from her party.

But the FDC wrote the letter to the electoral commission rejecting Adyaka’s withdrawal and warned that the electoral commission would have to compensate FDC with Shs 200 million in the event that it effects her withdrawal from the race.

The seat fell vacant after Ms. Lily Akello who was representing the district opted to represent the newly created Karenga district which became operational on 1st July 2019.