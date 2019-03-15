EC insists on tally centers a no go area ahead of the 2021 elections

By Damali Mukhaye.

The electoral commission has issued an early warning against establishment of independent tally centers ahead of the 2021 general elections.

This was in response to a request by Daniel Kalinaki, the National Media Group General Manager Editorial for permission to set an independent tally center to inform the public about the results from the various polling stations.

While meeting the commission officials, Kalinaki said due to the explosion of social media, people will be circulating fake news hence the need for the media to bridge this gap through providing accurate information.

However, commissioner EC Justine Ashabwe says people can only be in possession of an independent tally centers for purposes of comparison but not relaying poll results.