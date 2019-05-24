EC implores 2021 aspiring candidates to follow the law

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The electoral commission has once again implored all individuals aspiring to contest in 2021 foe various elective positions to follow the law.

The commission last week issued a statement warning against early campaigns and conducting of rallies and processions.

Now the commissions chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama says while aspirants are free to conduct consultations, they should not hold processions and rallies before nomination set for August next year.

He also responded to concerns about president Museveni’s continuous rallies at the various functions he presides over lately

Byabakama says the implementation of the road map is on course with demarcation of electoral areas and reorganization of polling stations underway.