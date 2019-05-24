EC has no funds

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The electoral commission has admitted facing challenges in conducting elections in new districts due to lack of adequate funds

This follows delayed conducting of elections for 6 new districts which became operational on the 1st July 2018.

Parliament last month approved a report by the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs’ committee recommending that the Electoral Commission is ordered to organise elections in the six new districts without fail before the end of this Financial Year.

However the commission’s chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama says no funds have been availed at the moment for the same.

The 6 districts are Nabilatuk, Bugweri, Kasanda, Kwania, Kapelebyong and Kikuube.