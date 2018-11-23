EC disqualifies DP, NRM candidates from Busia race

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The electoral commission has disqualified the two leading candidates in the Busia LC5 by election.

They include opposition DP’s Hasubi Deogratius Njoki and the ruling NRM’s Boniface Oguttu.

The decision by the electoral commission follow petitions by both the DP and NRM against the nomination names of the duo.

According to the commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, DP’s candidate Deo Njoki has been disqualified on grounds that he is not a registered because the names used in his nomination are not in the national voters register.

Meanwhile the NRM candidate has been disqualified on grounds that the names he presented on his nomination papers do not match with those on his academic documents.

The Busia LC5 chairperson’s seat fell vacant in May after the Court of Appeal threw out Ouma Adea who was convicted for corruption in 2013.

The by-election which was slated for November 28th had attracted five candidates.

Given the duo’s disqualification, the race remains with three candidates namely; Chrispus Bwire, Tony Ojambo and Geoffrey Wandera, all independents.