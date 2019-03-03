EC concludes verification of Muntu’s new formation party

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The electoral commission has concluded verification of signatures by supporters of Rt Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu’s new formation party.

On September 25, 2018 the former Forum for Democratic Change Party President quit the party to form his own and expressed hope that it would be registered by December last year.

Some of the new formation leaders have since accused the electoral commission deliberately delaying the process.

However speaking to KFM the Electoral Commission spokesperson Jotham Taremwa has denied the claims, saying the commission has been in touch with the New Formation officials

