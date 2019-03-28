EC commits to punish corrupt officials

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Electoral Commission has vowed to punish all electoral officers who will be engaged in any form of corruption at any stage of the 2021 electoral process.

This comes as many Ugandans continue to poke holes in the work done by some of the commission officials.

Last year, the Democratic Party took to high court the Busia returning officer Sam Agaba to high over incompetence and misleading the electoral body during the district LC5 by election.

The commission’s spokesperson Jotham Taremwa says all those who do things that contravene with their human resource manual are either suspended, fired or sent to court.

He meanwhile calls for sensitization because corruption is a moral issue and more support from the media and political leaders.