EC clears Muntu’s new formation

By Damali Mukhaye.

The electoral commission has finally cleared the new formation of the former opposition forum for democratic change party president Gen Mugisha Muntu dubbed The Alliance for national transformation.

According to the spokesperson of the commission Jotham Taremwa says that Muntu’s party has met all the requirements for registration of the political party and thus they have been cleared to register their party.

He however says that they have gazetted the party to allow the 30 days to elapse and if there is no petition against registration of that party, they will issue the certificate of registration.

Muntu broke away from FDC last year after he was defeated by Patrick Amuriat in the party election and formed his own formation pending registration.

