EC challenged to review campaigning laws

By Ritah kemigisa

The Electoral Commission and the National Consultative Forum have been challenged to champion the review political campaign laws in Uganda.

The coordinator citizen’s coalition for electoral democracy in Uganda Crispin Kaheru says this is the only way through which all political parties will be allowed to freely conduct campaigns throughout the electoral cycle.

His challenge comes after the electoral commission distanced itself from claims that President Yoweri Museveni has started carrying out campaigns ahead of the 2021 poll.

Kaheru says political campaigning is every political parties’ day-to-day business to influence public policy, recruit members or even organize their grassroots structures.

It is from this that he says it is not justifiable to have political party campaigns and formations four months to the polling day.