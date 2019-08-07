EC bans public processions ahead of polls in Hoima,Kaabong

Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral commission has set 26th September 2019 as date for bi elections of Hoima and Kabong woman mp.

It follows communication of parliament to the commission of the two vacancies after the area representatives preferring to contest in new districts of Kikuube and Karenga which had been curved out of the two mother districts.

Addressing journalists, the commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama said nomination will be held on 28th and 29th August 2019 with campaigns to run from 30th August -24th sept 2019.

He further said public processions along the roads have been banned with candidates expected to campaign in confined designated places.

Meanwhile the commission secretary said the elections in Hoima and Kabong are to cost 679M and 601M respectively.