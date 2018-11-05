Ebola vaccination starts today

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Ministry of Health together with World Health Organisation officials today start use of the Ebola Vaccine on healthcare and front-line workers in Uganda.

Health workers at 40 facilities are set to get the vaccine in the districts of Kasese, Ntoroko, Bundibugyo, Kabarole, and Bunyangabo.

Health MinisterDr Jane Ruth Aceng last week said only through this way will Ugandan health workers who deal with Congolese travelers daily will be protected.

Now speaking to kfm the Ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona says the teams are already in the districts and are set to roll out this exercise expected to last a month.

A total of over 2100 health workers and front line workers are targeted

The deadly Ebola disease has killed over 100 across the border in the DRC.