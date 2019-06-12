Ebola outbreak confirmed in Uganda

By Moses Ndhaye

The ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) have confirmed an Ebola outbreak in Uganda.

In a last night press conference, the minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng said the confirmed case is of a 5-year-old boy who had travelled with his mother to Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to nurse his father who succumbed to Ebola.

Dr Aceng says the child and his family entered the country on 10th June through Bwera Border post and sought medical care at Kagando health center in Kasese district.

The boy’s mother is of Congolese origin but got married to a Ugandan husband and settled in Uganda’s western district of Kasese.

She added that currently there are 2 probable cases, 3 suspected cases and 8 of the contacts are being followed.

Uganda has been on high alert since the outbreak in the eastern DRC, where more than 2,000 cases were recorded, two-thirds of which have been fatal.