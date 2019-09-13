Eastern Youth MP summoned for absentism

By Ritah kemigisa.

The Speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has issued a warning to the Youth Eastern MP, Ishma Mafabi for continuous absence from the House.

The Speaker has directed the legislator to attend the next sitting of the House, short of which she will invoke provisions of the rules of procedure.

According to the Rules of Procedure, any legislator who misses 15 consecutive sittings of the House without the Speaker’s assent automatically loses his/her seat.

The member can meanwhile be referred to the rules committee by the speaker if they consistently abscond from house sittings without permission.

Where the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline upon investigation finds allegations referred to it against an MP are proved, and the report it tablesis approved by the plenary,the Member ceases to be a MP.