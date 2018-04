By Benjamin Jumbe.

Uganda’s conservation has been hit by yet another big blow following the death of ZAKAYO

Aged 54, Zakayo was Uganda’s known oldest chimpanzee and he died at the Uganda Wildlife Education center .

This has been confirmed by the centre’s executive director James Musinguzi .

Speaking to Kfm, Musinguzi said Zakayo started feeling unwell about 3 weeks ago and has been on treatment until yesterday.

Preliminary findings indicate that he succumbed to Chronic Gastroenteritis.