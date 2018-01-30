EALA plenary kicks off this morning

By Moses Kyeyune

The East African Legislative Assembly will this morning start its two week plenary sittings.

The sittings which also kick-start the 4th Assembly’s regime will be conducted at the Parliament in Kampala until February 9, 2018.

Members of the regional assembly spent the whole of last week undergoing induction.

The six-member legislative House chaired by Rwanda’s Martin Ngoga will among other issues, discuss three key Bills; the EAC Oaths Bill, 2017, the EAC Statistics Bureau Bill, 2017 and the EAC Monetary Institute Bill, 2017.

Earlier, while opening the assembly, President Yoweri Museveni also asked the assembly to foster regional integration and not selfish ambitious benefits.