EAC universities to share same curriculum

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

Private universities operating within the East African region will soon have a harmonized curriculum to ensure uniformity in the education sector development.

This was revealed by Kampala University Vice Chancellor Professor Badru Dungu Kateregga while briefings inter East African private university members in Kampala.

He says through this initiative students from the region’s universities who wish to move will be able to continue their education in a different country without having to begin the course afresh.

Katerega adds that the East African Education Common Area Curriculum will bring in credit transfers, raised standards and performance of private universities.