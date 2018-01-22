EAC to have new logo soon

By Zephania Ubwani

The East African Community will have a new logo later this week after judges scrutinize over 400 entries of a recently announced competition.

The EAC spokesperson Richard Othieno says by the end of Wednesday, all the entries will have been presented to the branding experts for scrutiny.

Also to be designed are logos for the three organs of the Community and eight institutions, totalling eleven.

Under the EAC Brand Architecture competition, bidders are also required to recommend the corporate colour of the organization and a logo/emblem which should be a unique unifier of the EAC.

The exercise will see a new flag designed for the Community, replacing the current one which has been criticised for having “too many colours.

The winner of a design competition, which was launched in Juba, South Sudan on June 1st, 2017 and open to youths, will be awarded $ 25,000 (approximately Sh. 55 million)