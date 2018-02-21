EAC heads of state retreat on health financing opens in Kampala

By Benjamin Jumbe

The East African Community (EAC) retreat on infrastructure and health financing and development kicks off today in Kampala.

The two day retreat has attracted delegations from the 6 regional member states including ministers, academicians, manufacturers and businessmen among others.

Addressing journalists recently ahead of the summit, state minister for East African Community Affairs Julius Maganda said it is aimed at accelerating the attainment of the objectives of the EAC Development Strategy, African Union Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals in the region’s infrastructure and health sectors.

He said the joint Retreat is expected to give impetus to infrastructure and health development by way of harnessing political support for regional flagship projects, funding commitments.

All the EAC heads of state will attend the joint retreat tomorrow 22nd February ahead of their 19th Ordinary Summit to be held on Friday.

The retreat is to be held under the theme “Deepening and widening regional integration through Infrastructure and Health Sector Development in the EAC Partner States’’