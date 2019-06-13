EAC member States to Present National Budgets

By Moses Kyeyune.

Citizens across the East African region are filled with anxiety ahead of budget readings.

All the six countries; Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan are expected to read out their Budgets for the FY 2019/20.

The selected theme for the regional economies is, “Industrialization for Job Creation and Shared Prosperity”, which has been carried over since 2017.

According to Uganda’s Back Ground to the Budget document generated by the ministry of finance, over the first four years of the NDP II period, annual economic growth averaged 5.3 percent.

Real per capita GDP for Uganda has also been reported to have increased from US$ 751 in FY 2014/15 to US$ 825 in FY 2018/19.

This according to the government has been realized alongside population growth, which jumped from 35 million people in 2014 to 39 million today.