EAC committee probing Uganda – Rwanda relations

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The East African Affairs Minister Julius Maganda has called for calm among Ugandans and Rwandans saying the conflict between the two countries will be resolved soon.

Maganda says the issue is currently being handled by the committee on Regional affairs and conflict resolution of the East African Legislative assembly.

He says there is hope in the committee chaired by a former Tanzanian president Benjamin Nkapa which has managed to resolve related conflicts in Burundi.

The tension between Uganda and Rwanda is escalating as the two continue pointing figures at each other.