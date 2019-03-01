E passport drives February inflation up

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

The annual headline inflation for the year ending February 2019 has been recorded at 3 percent compared to the 2.7 percent registered in January 2019.

Chris Mukiza, the director macroeconomics statistics at the Uganda Bureau of Statistics attributes this to the increased cost of acquiring E passport from 150, 000 shillings to 250, 000 which resulted into an inflation rate of 49.1 percent in February compared to 0.0 percent in January 2019.

He however says the annual energy, fuels and utilities inflation decreased to 5.9 percent in February compared to 7.2 percent recorded during the same period last year.