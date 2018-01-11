Drug Authority will not license any new drug out lets in Kampala

By Ritah Kemigisa:

The National Drug Authority is not to license any new drug out let’s in Kampala and other municipalities countrywide.

Addressing journalists at Uganda media center, the Authority’s secretary Donna Kusemererwa said this is because Kampala and these major towns already have enough pharmacies to meet the population’s demand.

Kusemererwa says the authority will only license new pharmacies in private hospitals which have been encouraged to set up drug outlets.

She says licensing is ongoing further warning that all those drug shops that will not have been licensed by the end of this month will be asked to close.

Meanwhile existing drug outlets have been encouraged to move out of the city center to other places that are not densely populated like Kasokoso , Makerere kivulu and other places countrywide .